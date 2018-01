Refugee Class Urges Against Pause Of Family Ban Case

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- A proposed class of refugees suing the Trump administration for banning the admission of family members of refugees already in the United States urged a Washington federal judge Monday not to halt their case, saying even if their case is moot soon, the administration has the burden to prove mootness.



Jewish Family Service of Seattle, Jewish Family Service of Silicon Valley and other individuals pressed Washington’s Western District not to grant the government’s request to stay the proceedings pending the administration's appeal of the Dec. 23...

