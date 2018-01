Electric Car Co. Claims Ex-Execs Stole Trade Secrets, Staff

Law360, San Jose (January 29, 2018, 10:48 PM EST) -- Electric vehicle startup Faraday & Future sued rival Evelozcity Inc. for trade secret misappropriation in California federal court Monday, claiming its former CFO solicited employees to leave and join his new company, encouraging them to copy and steal Faraday’s intellectual property on their way out.



The complaint filed by Faraday & Future Inc. targets its former Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause, who left the company in November. Krause took with him Faraday’s Chief Technology Officer Ulrich Kranz, the suit states, whom Faraday hired at the recommendation...

