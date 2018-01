Investors Seek Class Cert. In Deutsche RMBS Trustee Suit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- Bond investors suing Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. over its handling of nearly five dozen residential mortgage-backed securities trusts originally worth a combined $85.8 billion have urged a New York federal judge to certify their case as a class action.



The investors, which include funds of BlackRock Inc., PIMCO and other asset managers, bought notes in the trusts and claim to have suffered billions of dollars in losses as a result of the Deutsche Bank unit’s alleged failure to fulfill its obligations under the trusts’ governing...

