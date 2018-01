Romania Trying To Avoid $250M Award Proceeding, Court Told

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- Two Swedish food industry investors hit back at claims that they didn’t properly serve Romania with their petition to confirm a $250 million arbitral award against the country, telling a D.C. federal court Monday that Romania is just trying to evade service.



Brothers Viorel and Ioan Micula told the court that, contrary to Romania’s arguments, the petition to confirm the award was properly served to the European country according to the requirements of both the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and the Hague Service Convention. They sent...

