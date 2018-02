UnitedHealth Can't End DOJ Suit In Big FCA Battle

Law360, New York (February 12, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday preserved a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit accusing UnitedHealth Group Inc. of exaggerating patient illnesses in Medicare Advantage, handing the government a crucial win in a new realm of False Claims Act litigation.



U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald found that UnitedHealth may have violated the FCA by failing to repay Medicare Advantage after learning that some patient diagnoses weren’t valid. According to Judge Fitzgerald, the alleged inaction by UnitedHealth could constitute a “material” violation under the U.S. Supreme Court’s...

