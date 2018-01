Yacht Worker Wins $70M Sexual Assault Verdict

Law360, Miami (January 30, 2018, 10:08 PM EST) -- A Florida jury on Monday awarded $70.6 million to a crew worker on a yacht who said the boat’s owner failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted by a co-worker.



Samantha Baca, a former stewardess on the yacht Endless Summer, won the award against yacht owner Island Girl Ltd., which she accused of lapses that led to her violent rape by fellow crew member Rafal Dowgwillowicz-Nowicki in February 2015.



The jury awarded $70,000 in lost wages, $4.2 million in lost future wages, $290,050 in past...

