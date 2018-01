Uber Rider Appeals Arbitration Order To 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 10:38 PM EST) -- An Uber customer on Friday said he’s appealing a decision from U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff that sent his class action over alleged price-fixing to arbitration, teeing up the case for its second appearance at the appellate courts.



Spencer Meyer filed a notice of appeal of a November order that, in addition to granting Uber Technologies Inc.’s motion to compel arbitration, granted ex-CEO Travis Kalanick’s motion for judgment on the pleadings. The order also dismissed without prejudice Meyer’s case as it pertained to his pursuit...

To view the full article, register now.