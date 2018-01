Tinder Must Face Age Discrimination Suit, Appeals Court Says

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- Saying it would “swipe left” on an earlier ruling, a California appeals court on Monday revived a class action claiming Tinder discriminated against people older than 30 by charging them more to use the popular dating app.



Reversing a lower court ruling that had tossed the case, a three-judge appellate panel ruled that Tinder Inc. had violated California civil rights law by charging older singles as much as double for access to the premium-tier Tinder Plus.



The popular app, which pioneered the function of “swiping” left...

To view the full article, register now.