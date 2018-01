NLRB Nominee Has Repped Tech Titans As Morgan Lewis Atty

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:58 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board nominee John Ring counts Google, Amazon.com and more than two-dozen other high-profile companies as clients, the Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner revealed in ethics filings obtained by Law360 Tuesday, agreeing to sit out cases involving them or his firm if confirmed.



Ring’s disclosures, which also said he earned $2.7 million in partnership share and bonus income from Morgan Lewis, are part of ethics paperwork he filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. The nearly 30 clients Ring disclosed also included...

