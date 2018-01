Concert Fraudster's Prison Sentence Fair, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday upheld a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a sham concert promoter who pled guilty to bilking investors out of $1.7 million with the help of his lawyer, saying the district court acted appropriately in determining the sentence.



The panel ruled that Marc Hubbard, who admitted in 2016 to conspiring with former Cozen O'Connor LLP attorney H. Franklin Green to lie to investors about the concerts and events his company promoted, could not overturn his sentence simply because it was longer than prosecutors...

