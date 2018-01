Trump Reaches Out To Reluctant Dems In State Of The Union

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 12:41 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump kept a spotlight on his partisan year-one achievements during his first State of the Union on Tuesday night, touting tax cuts and deregulatory actions even as he sought to reach out to reluctant Democrats on issues like infrastructure and immigration.



During Trump’s nearly 90-minute speech, he highlighted administrative actions to cut regulations as well as Congress’ passage of a landmark tax-cut bill last year without Democratic support. But he sought to reach out to Democrats in Congress in part of his speech, saying...

To view the full article, register now.