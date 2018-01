Trucking Co. Must Face Drivers' Wage Suit In Mass., Not Iowa

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday rejected CRST International Inc.’s attempt to toss or transfer a proposed class and collective action accusing it of failing to fully compensate its truck drivers.



Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris was unconvinced by CRST’s motion to dismiss or transfer to Iowa class claims made by Juan Carlos Montoya, who alleges that the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and various Iowa state laws by neglecting to pay all wages owed to its drivers and taking improper deductions...

