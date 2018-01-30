5th Circ. Nixes DOJ Health Care Fraud Win On Paltry Evidence

By Jody Godoy

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit overturned health care fraud and conspiracy convictions for a Louisiana-based doctor and home health care operator on Tuesday, saying U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors had shown insufficient evidence to support the $34 million case.

The three-judge panel found a jury had convicted without sufficient evidence Elaine Davis, the owner of Christian Home Health Care Inc., and Dr. Pramela Ganji, the company's medical director, for conspiring to fraudulently recruit patients for home health services.

Davis, Ganji and Dr. Godwin Ogbuokiri, another physician affiliated with...
