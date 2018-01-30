5th Circ. Nixes DOJ Health Care Fraud Win On Paltry Evidence
The three-judge panel found a jury had convicted without sufficient evidence Elaine Davis, the owner of Christian Home Health Care Inc., and Dr. Pramela Ganji, the company's medical director, for conspiring to fraudulently recruit patients for home health services.
Davis, Ganji and Dr. Godwin Ogbuokiri, another physician affiliated with...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login