Investors Blast NuVasive's Sanctions Bid Over Depositions

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:11 PM EST) -- NuVasive Inc.’s accusation that a certified class of investors suing it for concealing a kickback scheme should be sanctioned for misrepresenting witness statements is itself “so frivolous and vexatious as to be sanctionable,” the investors told a California federal court Tuesday.



Despite what the surgical device maker stated in its motion for sanctions, the investors maintain that they fully vetted their witnesses, including by hiring the firm On Point Investigations LLC and having Pomerantz LLP oversee those investigations. The investors, who won class certification in March, also...

