Troutman Sanders Brings On King & Spalding Securities Atty
David Meadows joined Troutman Sanders on Jan. 16 as a partner, the firm announced Jan. 30. With a focus on securities class actions, shareholder derivative suits and other commercial litigation, Meadows has represented Delta Air Lines Inc., Rock-Tenn Co. and Force Protection Inc.
“My practice in particular had developed into handling a large number of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login