Troutman Sanders Brings On King & Spalding Securities Atty

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- A former King & Spalding LLP partner who has advised Coca-Cola in a shareholder derivative suit and Amedisys in an investor suit over alleged Medicare fraud has joined Troutman Sanders LLP.



David Meadows joined Troutman Sanders on Jan. 16 as a partner, the firm announced Jan. 30. With a focus on securities class actions, shareholder derivative suits and other commercial litigation, Meadows has represented Delta Air Lines Inc., Rock-Tenn Co. and Force Protection Inc.



“My practice in particular had developed into handling a large number of...

