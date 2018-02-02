Human Rights Benchmarks: A Primer For In-House Counsel

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 1:01 PM EST) -- The subject of compliance by businesses (from small to multinational) with human rights norms is in the news every single day. Following the endorsement by the U.N. Human Rights Council of the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in 2011, we have seen a proliferation of regional and national laws mandating businesses to comply with human rights norms. Businesses have also voluntarily taken on the responsibility to respect and protect human rights. They have done so by formulating and mainstreaming human rights policies, conducting...

To view the full article, register now.