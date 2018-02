Plea Deal For Ex-Ill. Judge's Accomplice Calls For Prison

Law360, Springfield (January 31, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- The co-conspirator of a $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme orchestrated by a former Cook County judge faces up to three years in prison and will pay $675,000 in restitution, according to her plea deal filed in Illinois federal court Tuesday.



Maria Bartko, 50, the loan originator who worked with Judge Jessica O’Brien to falsify loan documents and arrange a straw buyer for O’Brien’s investment properties, pleaded guilty last week, telling U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin that she was “just a single mom trying to make a...

