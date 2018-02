AbbVie Seeks New Trial After $140M AndroGel Verdict

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 6:45 PM EST) -- AbbVie Inc. on Tuesday asked an Illinois federal judge for a new trial in the second bellwether case over claims the drugmaker failed to warn consumers about risks accompanying its testosterone treatment AndroGel, calling the $140 million verdict fatally inconsistent.



The jury’s October finding that the company was not liable for Jeffrey Konrad’s 2010 heart attack clashed with the jury's finding for Konrad on his claims of negligence and misrepresentation, AbbVie said. The drugmaker cannot be liable for hiding the dangers of AndroGel if it is...

