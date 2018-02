Biofuel Trader Wants No Delay In Registering $25M Verdict

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Singapore biofuel trader seeking to register a $25.3 million jury award issued over breaches to a supply contract is decrying efforts to stall recognition, telling a New York federal judge Wednesday that a possible appeal is no reason not to register it.



LifeTree Trading Pte. Ltd. urged the court to ignore efforts by Utah-based biofuel producer Washakie Renewable Energy and allow it to put the award on file in Utah and California, where Washakie has assets it hopes to tie down.



LifeTree's arguments come a day after...

