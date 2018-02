LG, Best Buy Can't Duck Misleading TV Advertising Action

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- Best Buy and LG Electronics cannot escape a proposed class action from consumers who allege televisions they purchased did not have a 120Hz refresh rate as advertised, with a Minnesota federal judge finding Monday there was enough evidence for consumer fraud claims to survive.



U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim said the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act claim of consumers Benjamin and Breann Hudock could survive, as the pair had shown there was a way to prove they suffered an ascertainable loss due to the allegedly...

