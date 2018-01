Calif. Regulator Seeks Atty Sanctions In 'Moot' Wildfire Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 2:28 PM EST) -- The California Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday asked for sanctions in a suit targeting a $379 million wildfire cost reimbursement plan, saying the attorneys had continued to pursue the "obviously moot" case after the commission denied a bid to pass costs onto ratepayers.



The commission argued that Michael Aguirre and Maria Severson of Aguirre & Severson LLP, representing Ruth Henricks, should each pay the court $1,000 for refusing to dismiss the complaint despite the fact the CPUC had already independently denied a request by San Diego...

