Paul Weiss, Debevoise Guide $2.4B Building Products Deal

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 1:49 PM EST) -- Building products company Ply Gem Holdings Inc. has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC in a $2.4 billion cash deal steered by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, the companies said Wednesday.



According to a joint announcement, Ply Gem shareholders will be paid $21.64 cash for each of their shares in the go-private deal, which has already been unanimously approved by the building products company’s directors, the companies said. The announcement adds that...

