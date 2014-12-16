Pharmacist Gets 8 Years For Making Meningitis-Linked Drugs

By Alison Noon

Law360, Boston (January 31, 2018, 6:55 PM EST) -- The second pharmacist convicted of racketeering and fraud that led to a deadly meningitis outbreak will spend eight years in prison — one year less than his boss, a federal judge in Massachusetts decided Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said prosecutors failed to prove Glenn Chin deserved sentencing enhancements for leading what a jury called a criminal enterprise or acting with wanton disregard for human life when he worked at the New England Compounding Center.

Chin personally mixed epidural steroids that were later found...
