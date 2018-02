Richard Simmons Slams 'Billing Fiesta' In Defamation Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- The parent company of the National Enquirer urged a California judge Wednesday to grant it nearly $222,000 in attorneys’ fees incurred while defeating a defamation lawsuit from Richard Simmons over articles he says falsely reported he was undergoing sex-reassignment surgery, while Simmons’ lawyer blasted the request as a “billing fiesta.”



American Media Inc., along with other defendants, beat Simmons’ suit last year on an anti-SLAPP motion. Simmons’ libel claims stemmed from a series of stories telling readers Simmons was undergoing sex-reassignment surgery and other procedures, even after...

