Wash. AG Sees Surge In Comcast Service Plan Complaints

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Washington state attorney general’s office announced Monday that it has received “dozens” of complaints from Comcast customers in the weeks since it unveiled expanded state court allegations in a $100 million-plus lawsuit accusing the company of deceiving consumers and signing some up for a paid service without their consent.



State Attorney General Bob Ferguson amended the complaint against Comcast Corp. on Dec. 21, having originally accused the company in August 2016 of nearly 2 million violations of the state’s Consumer Protection Act through deceptively marketing its...

