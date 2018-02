Delta Says Dallas Airport Competition Requires Gate Leases

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines asked a Texas federal court Tuesday to rule that it was entitled to lease two gates at a small airport in Dallas and end a long-running dispute, arguing that the city of Dallas had an obligation to allow Delta to continue using the gates in order to allow competition at the airport.



Under the city’s own grant applications, competition plans and lease agreements, Dallas had an obligation to promote competition at Love Field Airport, Delta argued, and this goal was incompatible with allowing Southwest...

