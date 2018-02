20th Navy Officer Pleads Guilty Over 'Fat Leonard' Bribes

Law360, Nashville (January 31, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Navy commander pled guilty in California federal court Tuesday to his role in a bribery scheme involving lucrative federal contracts for in-port services that has ensnared many current and former military officers, federal prosecutors said.



Troy Amundson, 50, pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery as part of the “Fat Leonard” bribery scandal, a reference to the nickname that service members gave to Leonard Francis, the owner of Singapore-based former Navy contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia, according to the U.S. Attorney's...

