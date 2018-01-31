Fox Scores Rights To Televise Thursday Night Football

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:41 PM EST) -- Fox Sports will broadcast the next five seasons of Thursday Night Football under an agreement the programmer inked with the National Football League on Wednesday.



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and 21st Century Fox President Peter Rice announced the deal jointly, saying it reflects roughly 10 years of “strategic growth” involving Thursday Night Football. The Thursday contests have grown from a handful of late season events shown on the NFL Network to a full season of games, becoming one of the most popular shows on broadcast television....

