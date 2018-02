General Dynamics Unit Pushes Maine For $60M In Tax Credits

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- Representatives for a Maine shipyard company owned by General Dynamics pushed state lawmakers on Tuesday to support up to $60 million in a renewal of tax credits for shipbuilding facilities to help the company continue building ships for the U.S. Navy.



Jon Fitzgerald, vice president and general counsel for General Dynamics-owned Bath Iron Works Corp. in Bath, Maine, encouraged lawmakers on Tuesday to support Legislature Document 1781 in written testimony to the state Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Taxation. The bill would extend an annual income...

