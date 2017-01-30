Judge Strikes Class Claims In Wells Fargo Loan Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- A California federal judge struck class claims in a lending discrimination case brought by immigrants against Wells Fargo & Co., finding Tuesday that the proposed class was not adequately defined.



U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney allowed the immigrants leave to redefine the proposed class, pausing discovery until they file a third amended complaint and canceling a hearing that had been scheduled for Feb. 2. The court agreed with Wells Fargo that the immigrants had presented an “impermissible fail-safe class” that could not be defined until...

