Judge Strikes Class Claims In Wells Fargo Loan Bias Suit

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- A California federal judge struck class claims in a lending discrimination case brought by immigrants against Wells Fargo & Co., finding Tuesday that the proposed class was not adequately defined.

U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney allowed the immigrants leave to redefine the proposed class, pausing discovery until they file a third amended complaint and canceling a hearing that had been scheduled for Feb. 2. The court agreed with Wells Fargo that the immigrants had presented an “impermissible fail-safe class” that could not be defined until...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Mitzie Perez et al v. Wells Fargo & Co. et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-00454

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Judge

Maxine M. Chesney

Date Filed

January 30, 2017

