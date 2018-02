Peco Stuck With Broiler Chicken Price-Fixing Suit For Now

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday refused to rethink his decision keeping Peco Foods tied to a major antitrust lawsuit brought by three classes of consumers alleging it and other poultry producers conspired to fix prices of broiler chickens, though the judge acknowledged the allegations "are thin.”



U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin denied Peco’s motion for reconsideration of his earlier order turning down a motion to dismiss the company as a defendant. Judge Durkin said that “[w]hile the allegations against Peco are thin,” they are sufficient...

