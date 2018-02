Renal Clinics Will Pay $4M To Settle Investors' Fraud Claims

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. on Wednesday agreed to pay $4 million to a class of shareholders who claimed in Massachusetts federal court that the dialysis clinic operator artificially inflated its stock price and misled investors by making false statements related to allegations of insurance fraud around the time of its 2016 initial public offering.



The suit, which alleges ARA participated in a scheme to place patients who were already eligible to receive dialysis through Medicare or Medicaid into private insurance in order to...

