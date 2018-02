Questions On Room Check Lead To Hotel Guest's Suit Revival

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 10:31 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel revived Wednesday a suit accusing a hotel and a maintenance worker of failing to aid a guest who suffered a brain aneurysm, saying under a theory of “negligent undertaking” there is a factual dispute over what steps the worker could have taken during a welfare check.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Fourth Appellate District panel reversed a trial judge’s decision to toss a suit accusing Riviera Beach Resort and a maintenance worker employed by Hospitality Staffing Solutions of negligence in connection...

