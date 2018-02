Class Counsel Can't Pause Atty's Suit Over $25M TCPA Deal

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- Class counsel who secured a $25 million settlement in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case cannot stop a state court suit from an attorney seeking to be paid for his work on the case, with a California federal judge ruling Tuesday that the suit had no bearing on the awarding of attorneys' fees.



U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd said that counsel for the class in a TCPA action launched by nursing facility Dakota Medical Inc. against Cannon & Associates LLC and its former parent company,...

To view the full article, register now.