DOJ, NY Strike $6.4M False Billing Deal With Health Care Co.

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a Brooklyn-based provider of home health care services has agreed to pay $6.42 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal and state False Claims Acts by falsely billing Medicaid for services it did not provide.



Home Family Care Inc. and its co-owner and president Alexander Kiselev will pay $2.57 million to Uncle Sam and fork over $3.85 million to New York, while the health care company’s former vice president Michael Gurevich agreed in a separate deal to pay...

