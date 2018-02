Toll Contractor Wins $53.3M For Miami-Dade Contract Breach

Law360, Miami (January 31, 2018, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Florida state court on Monday entered a final judgment of $53.3 million for Electronic Transactions Consultants Corp. in a breach of contract and wrongful termination suit the company brought against Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority stemming from its work building a cashless toll system for the county's expressways.



A leading provider of transportation and tolling systems and services, ETC claimed in its suit that MDX provided misleading information on how many “pay-by-plate” customers the company would have to process as part of the cashless toll system...

To view the full article, register now.