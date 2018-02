Oracle 401(k) Participants Win Class Cert. In ERISA Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday granted class certification to tens of thousands of Oracle Corp. 401(k) plan participants in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging the technology company racked up excessive record-keeping fees and retained poorly performing funds.



The lawsuit alleges that Oracle breached its duties under ERISA by incurring tens of millions of dollars in excessive fees and failing to engage in a prudent process for investment options.



U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn issued an 18-page decision Tuesday that created a...

