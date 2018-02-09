Deals Rumor Mill: Remington, Ant Financial, Cirsa Gaming

Law360, New York (February 9, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- Remington Outdoor Co. Inc. is targeting financing that will let the gun maker seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters reported late Thursday. However, the outlet, citing anonymous sources, said a few financing sources snubbed the controversial company. Remington also reportedly inked a deal earlier this week with its creditors after missing a debt payment, Reuters said. The news comes after the gun maker late last month reportedly tapped Lazard Ltd. to help it restructure nearly $1 billion in debt.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. affiliate Ant Financial Services Group is...

To view the full article, register now.