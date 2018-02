Santander Unit Wants Rethink On Bid To Toss Investor Suit

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Santander Group vehicle financing unit on Wednesday sought a second look at its bid to toss an investor suit alleging the company’s stock price was inflated through accounting fraud, telling a Texas federal judge that his previous decision to largely spare the suit was based in part on allegations that weren’t pled in the investors’ complaint.



Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. said it wants U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade to reconsider his decision from last month that mostly denied the company’s bid to dismiss the...

To view the full article, register now.