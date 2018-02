German Watchdog To Probe Google, Facebook Online Ads

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 10:14 PM EST) -- Germany's competition regulator on Thursday became the latest enforcer to open a probe into whether Facebook, Google and other major digital platform providers are using their market power to harm competition and block access to valuable consumer data in the online advertising marketplace.



The announcement by the Federal Cartel Office, or the Bundeskartellamt, that it is launching an investigation of the market conditions for online advertising follows similar revelations by other regulators across the globe in recent years — including France's antitrust agency in 2016 and Australia's...

