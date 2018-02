Wynn Settlement Kept Secret, Mass. Gaming Regulator Says

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Wednesday pledged to investigate Steve Wynn, the casino mogul facing allegations of serial sexual misconduct, and why a $7.5 million settlement paid to one employee after she reported him was not disclosed when his company was seeking a license for a $2.4 billion casino resort currently under construction in Everett.



At its first public meeting since the allegations against the Wynn Resorts CEO came to light in a January article by The Wall Street Journal, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission outlined the...

