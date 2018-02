REIT Investors Look To Keep Fraud Suit Alive Amid Deal Talks

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- Investors in two United Development Funding real estate investment trusts who sued them for fraud in Texas federal court urged a judge on Wednesday to keep the case alive, even as they are reportedly closing in on a mega-settlement that would solve the REITs’ purported problems.



Mark Hay and Paul Brown sued United Development Funding IV, United Development Funding V and a litany of affiliated people and companies in 2016, seeking to lead a class action against the companies for allegedly covering up the “Ponzi-like” nature...

