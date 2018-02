All MLB Ballparks To Have Expanded Netting In 2018

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball on Thursday said all 30 of its clubs will have extended safety netting behind home plate at their ballparks this season, aiming to provide greater protection from bats and balls in response to growing concerns over fan safety.



Every MLB team will implement these protections by opening day, the league said. At minimum, the netting at each stadium will reach to the end of both dugouts.



The Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday all announced the expansion of the...

