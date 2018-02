Mintz Levin Adds Wireless Tech Expert In DC

Law360, Washington (February 1, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has added a former Fletcher Heald & Hildreth partner to its communications practice, where she will focus on regulatory issues related to the internet of things and other emerging technologies, the firm announced Thursday.



Laura Stefani, who is based in Mintz Levin’s Washington, D.C., office, told Law360 she was drawn to Mintz Levin in part by the firm’s broad client base across multiple technology sectors.



Stefani, who focuses her practice on emerging wireless technologies, spectrum and radio frequency...

