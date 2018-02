Chicago Pursues Halt On Immigration-Related Grant Terms

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- The city of Chicago on Wednesday asked an Illinois federal judge to give it a quick win and issue a nationwide, permanent injunction in its challenge to the federal government’s immigration-related conditions on federal public safety grants, while attorneys general from more than a dozen states filed in support of the city.



The government had argued the case should be tossed, because the city filed its challenge too early in the administrative process. Chicago argued in response that the decision is final and reviewable, because the...

