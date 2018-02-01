Nonprofit Settles FCC Complaint Over Radio Ad Violations

Law360, Washington (February 1, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- Nonprofit group the Cesar Chavez Foundation has agreed to pay a $115,000 fine to settle allegations two radio stations it operates violated Federal Communications Commission restrictions prohibiting nonprofit educational broadcasters from running paid commercials, the FCC announced Thursday.



The FCC had accused California and Arizona radio stations owned by the foundation, which delivers a variety of services for farm workers and Latinos, of violating rules that delineate between “acknowledgements” of financial support permitted on nonprofit stations and commercial advertisements, which are prohibited on stations that take...

To view the full article, register now.