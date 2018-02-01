Nonprofit Settles FCC Complaint Over Radio Ad Violations
The FCC had accused California and Arizona radio stations owned by the foundation, which delivers a variety of services for farm workers and Latinos, of violating rules that delineate between “acknowledgements” of financial support permitted on nonprofit stations and commercial advertisements, which are prohibited on stations that take...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login