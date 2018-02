NYC Contractor Beats Union Challenge, To Sell Biz In Ch. 11

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 11:07 PM EST) -- Bankrupt construction contractor Advanced Contracting Solutions Inc. can sell its assets to a competitor for $22 million, a New York bankruptcy court said Wednesday, rejecting arguments that the sale was a “secret agreement” aimed at skirting the same union obligations that brought ACS down in the first place.



Trident General Contracting LLC made the offer to buy substantially all of ACS’s assets in December, and the debtor had previously told the court it would be forced to convert its Chapter 11 case to a Chapter 7...

