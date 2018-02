4th Circ. Says Cox Forfeited Copyright Safe Harbor

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:26 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday that Cox Communications forfeited copyright immunity by failing to terminate users who repeatedly pirated music, but nonetheless tossed out a $25 million infringement verdict against the broadband provider and ordered a new trial.



Internet provider Cox Communications lost the protections of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's safe harbor when it continued to allow users who pirated music, the Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday. (Getty) Ruling on a closely watched copyright case filed against Cox by a music publisher, the appeals court said the...

