Calif. Net Neutrality Bill Can't Withstand Scrutiny, EFF Says

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- Advocacy organization the Electronic Frontier Foundation knocked California on Wednesday, saying the state’s recently advanced net neutrality legislation leaves itself open to legal challenges.



The bill advanced through the state Senate last month and was intended to impose net neutrality restrictions on internet service providers in the state — a counter move to the Federal Communications Commission's decision in December to revoke the 2015 Open Internet Order. In a letter posted to the organization's website Wednesday, the EFF said the state left itself open to legal challenges....

