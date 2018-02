Water District Shielded From Flooding Suit, Texas Panel Says

Law360, Houston (February 1, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Texas water district won't have to face a lawsuit brought by about 50 property owners alleging it was responsible for flooding to their homes and related injuries after a state appellate court on Wednesday determined the governmental entity was immune from the claims, reversing a trial court's decision.



The El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 had argued that state law meant it was immune from the claims brought by property owners and apartment residents who lived near an irrigation canal, the Franklin Canal,...

To view the full article, register now.